Weather Forecast For Roosevelt
ROOSEVELT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0