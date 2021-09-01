Cancel
Roosevelt, UT

Weather Forecast For Roosevelt

Roosevelt (UT) Weather Channel
Roosevelt (UT) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

ROOSEVELT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bjJMthj00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

