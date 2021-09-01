Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

This Tiny Robot Mimics the Mantis Shrimp's Mighty Punch

By Jennifer Ouellette, Ars Technic
Wired
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mantis shrimp boasts one of the most powerful and ultrafast punches in nature—it's on par with the force generated by a .22-caliber bullet. This makes the creature an attractive object of study for scientists eager to learn more about the relevant biomechanics. Among other uses, it could lead to small robots capable of equally fast, powerful movements. Now, a team of Harvard University researchers has come up with a new biomechanical model for the mantis shrimp's mighty appendage, and it built a tiny robot to mimic that movement, according to a recent paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

www.wired.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robots#Mantis Shrimp#Insect#Harvard University#Applied Sciences#Robobee#Ars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Engineeringtecheblog.com

Washington State University Engineer Builds Robeetle, the World’s Lightest Crawling Robot

Washington State University’s Néstor O. Pérez-Arancibia is a Flaherty Associate Professor in Engineering and he just received a Guinness World Record for building the world’s lightest crawling robot, called the Robeetle. Weighing just 88-milligrams, it’s powered by the catalytic combustion of methanol and capable of climbing slopes, navigating various terrains, and even hauling objects that weight up to 2.6 times its own weight. Read more for a video and additional information.
EngineeringPosted by
SlashGear

Harvard creates a bio-inspired robot that packs a punch

When most people think of shrimp, they think of yummy seafood and very small creatures. You might not expect a small shrimp to pack a very powerful punch. However, the mantis shrimp has the strongest punch of any animal on the planet. Acceleration is key to its incredibly strong punch,...
EngineeringFuturity

Soft, stretchy liquid metal turns motion into power

A new soft and stretchable liquid metal device converts movement into electricity and can even work in wet environments. “Mechanical energy—such as the kinetic energy of wind, waves, body movement, and vibrations from motors—is abundant,” says corresponding author Michael Dickey, professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at North Carolina State University. “We have created a device that can turn this type of mechanical motion into electricity. And one of its remarkable attributes is that it works perfectly well underwater.”
EngineeringWorld Economic Forum

Tiny robots could deliver drugs directly to our central nervous system

New research has developed soft robots that can be controlled using magnetic fields. Its hope the tech could be useful for delivering drugs to the nervous systems. The latest study shows how the robots can move up slopes, move against fluids and also deliver substances at precise locations to neural tissue.
EngineeringWired

3D Printing Helps Ultracold Quantum Experiments Go Small

To find some of the coldest objects in the universe, you don’t have to go much further than your local university. There, a physicist may be using laser light and magnets to cool atoms below a stunning –450 Fahrenheit. They might use these ultracold atoms to sense even the weakest magnetic fields in the room, or to build a clock accurate to within a quadrillionth of a second. But they probably could not take these sensors or clocks outside of their lab, as they tend to be large and fragile.
EngineeringBBC

Scientists send robots to study melting glacier

A team of Scottish and Norwegian scientists are sending robots to the face of a melting glacier to take samples. The work is too dangerous for humans to do due to the risk of of huge chunks of ice breaking off - a process called calving - and collapsing on them.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Surprising Physics Behind a Water Bear’s Lumbering Gait

Plump and ponderous, tardigrades earned the nickname “water bears” when scientists first observed the 0.02-inch-long animals’ distinctive lumbering gaits in the 18th century. Their dumpy plod, however, raises the question of why tardigrades evolved to walk at all. Animals as small and soft as tardigrades seldom have legs and almost...
AnimalsPosted by
Indy100

Amazing photograph shows sea eagle catching fully inflated puffer fish then flying off

The extraordinary moments in which a sea eagle flew off with a fully inflated pufferfish from the sea have been captured on camera in stunning images.Within the shots, the sea eagle was able to get a hold of the round fish, scooping it out of the water and taking it to the skies for a ride.Pufferfish “puff up” or inflate when they feel that they are in harm’s way, which makes it difficult for predators to grab them.Sergey Savvi, a wildlife photographer, spoke about how the eagle circled above for almost a minute before flying away into the distance over...
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

Study of human remains of victims of the Vesuvius eruption shows that men and women of ancient Rome had different diets

European researchers, led by the BioArCh team of the University of York (United Kingdom), have developed a new method to analyze the amino acids present in skeletons of the inhabitants of the ancient Roman city of Herculaneum in the Italian region of Campania, which was destroyed by the eruption of Vesuvius in AD 79 The research was published this Wednesday in the Science Advances magazine.
Astronomytecheblog.com

Astronomers Discover Massive Structure at Edge of Milky Way Galaxy That Can’t Be Explained

Nanjing University (China) astronomers recently used the five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) and came across a massive elongated structure as they searched for clouds of neutral atomic hydrogen (HI). This is the extension to the first galactic quadrant of the Shield-Centaur arm (Outer Scutum-Centaurus [OSC)] and appears to be located far behind it, which is a secondary spiral arm of the Milky Way, lovsyrf 71,750 light years from the galactic center. Read more for a video and additional information.
AnimalsPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Have You Seen This Video Of A Woman Holding The Fin Of A 20 Foot Great White Shark?

Have you seen this video yet? I stumbled upon it on Reddit and my jaw was on the floor. I was shocked by multiple things...the sheer size of this particular great white and the fact that this free diver was swimming along side of it without a cage!!! I've seen marine biologists in steel cages having plenty of shark encounters that warrant that cage...Ocean Ramsey wants nothing getting in the way of her shark connection. Baller.
Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
EntertainmentPosted by
Indy100

Remember The Day After Tomorrow? An expert has predicted that it could come true

A scientist has warned that the scenes from the 2004 blockbuster disaster movie The Day After Tomorrow are no longer science fiction and are already starting to take place. The movie, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Dennis Quaid, is an overdramatisation of what would happen under extreme climate change, with New York City being frozen solid after just a few days following a huge tsunami. Most of North America and Europe becomes a frozen wasteland in the movie and, although it might seem farfetched, sometimes reality is scarier than fiction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy