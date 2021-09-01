This Tiny Robot Mimics the Mantis Shrimp's Mighty Punch

To find some of the coldest objects in the universe, you don’t have to go much further than your local university. There, a physicist may be using laser light and magnets to cool atoms below a stunning –450 Fahrenheit. They might use these ultracold atoms to sense even the weakest magnetic fields in the room, or to build a clock accurate to within a quadrillionth of a second. But they probably could not take these sensors or clocks outside of their lab, as they tend to be large and fragile.