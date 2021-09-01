Weather Forecast For Grain Valley

GRAIN VALLEY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, September 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



