Weather Forecast For Grain Valley
GRAIN VALLEY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
