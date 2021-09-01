Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duncannon, PA

Duncannon Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Duncannon (PA) Weather Channel
Duncannon (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

DUNCANNON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bjJMRBV00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Cloudy then scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then rain overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Heavy Rain

    • High 69 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Duncannon (PA) Weather Channel

Duncannon (PA) Weather Channel

Duncannon, PA
53
Followers
544
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duncannon, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Duncannon, PAPosted by
Duncannon (PA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(DUNCANNON, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Duncannon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Duncannon, PAPosted by
Duncannon (PA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Duncannon

(DUNCANNON, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Duncannon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy