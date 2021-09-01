Cancel
Mullica Hill, NJ

Mullica Hill Weather Forecast

Mullica Hill (NJ) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

MULLICA HILL, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bjJMNtp00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mullica Hill, NJ
Mullica Hill (NJ) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Mullica Hill

(MULLICA HILL, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mullica Hill. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

