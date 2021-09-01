Mullica Hill Weather Forecast
MULLICA HILL, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
