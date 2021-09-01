Cancel
Brownfield, TX

Brownfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BROWNFIELD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bjJMM1600

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

