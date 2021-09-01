Brownfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BROWNFIELD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0