I'm Trapped in the Witcher 3 Grind, and I Hate It Here
A few hours into The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt it becomes clear: I’m already stuck. Not that I don’t know where to go or how to get there, I’m just cripplingly underpowered. Leveling up in this game—as with so many AAA action-adventure RPG-style titles these days—is grueling, an endless parade of side quests and enemy battles. I, meanwhile, am a chronic one-leveler, always yearning to operate at one or two notches above the suggested level for a given task. For Witcher 3 this has led to the inevitable: being trapped in the grind.www.wired.com
Comments / 0