Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

I'm Trapped in the Witcher 3 Grind, and I Hate It Here

By Swapna Krishn
Wired
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few hours into The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt it becomes clear: I’m already stuck. Not that I don’t know where to go or how to get there, I’m just cripplingly underpowered. Leveling up in this game—as with so many AAA action-adventure RPG-style titles these days—is grueling, an endless parade of side quests and enemy battles. I, meanwhile, am a chronic one-leveler, always yearning to operate at one or two notches above the suggested level for a given task. For Witcher 3 this has led to the inevitable: being trapped in the grind.

www.wired.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Final Fantasy#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
Related
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

90’s-Inspired Survival Horror Game Tormented Souls Now Available

Those that were a fan of the late 1990’s Resident Evil and Silent Hill games now have an opportunity to relive this type of gameplay. Featuring puzzles and fixed camera angles, thanks to a combination of work from PQube, Dual Effect and Abstract Digital Works, Tormented Souls offers everything you would expect in these types of games on to modern hardware. Tormented Souls is available on Steam and PlayStation 5 today for $19.99. A physical version for the PlayStation 5 will be launching soon for $39.99. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch versions will also be available soon. You can check out the launch trailer below.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

This Skyrim mod gives the Dovahkiin a Breath of the Wild-style paraglider

Skyrim modders have created a working paraglider, taking inspiration from Breath of the Wild in its look and feel. Just below, you can check out a gameplay snippet of the paraglider mod in action for Skyrim (via PCGamesN). It's a genius little creation by the huge community surrounding Bethesda's classic RPG, and even grants the player full directional control as they're floating through the air with the paraglider.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Glyph Out Now On Steam

Critically acclaimed in the press, Glyph, from studio Bolverk Games, realizes the transition from Nintendo Switch to Steam today, Monday. The lively marble game/ball roller where you play as a mechanical scarab, working to restore an ancient civilization overrun by machines gone mad, is welcomed as a fresh take on the genre by platform game enthusiasts.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Darksiders III Finally Slashing onto Switch Next Month; Both DLCs Freely Included

Publisher THQ Nordic has announced that their action hack-n-slash adventure title, Darksiders III, will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on September 30, 2021. Of course, this news was being expected for a while, given how every other main entry of the series has been available on the platform for quite some time; those titles being Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, and Darksiders Genesis.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Carrion Lunges onto PS4 Later This Year

Gorge on your victims in this reverse-horror. Phobia Game Studio has finally announced that the gory side-scroller adventure Carrion will be crash-landing onto the PlayStation 4 later this year – when exactly? We aren’t sure but I’m still excited. If you have an interest in being a fleshy blob of...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Halo Infinite's bots aren't teabagging you, at least not on purpose

343 Industries wants you to know that Halo Infinite's bots definitely aren't teabagging you—at least not on purpose, anyway. The humble teabag is one of gaming's most egregious acts—repeatedly crouch and stand over the corpse you've just killed to further rub your superiority in their cold, dead faces. It's been around since Halo first graced the world in 2001 and, for better or worse, has become a key part of the game's culture.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite skins will reportedly stray away from franchise tradition

Halo Infinite cosmetics are reportedly going to be more "wacky" than long-time fans of the series might be expecting. Just below, you can see a tweet from known Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson. In the tweet itself, Henderson claims Halo Infinite's in-game cosmetics, like armor outfits, are going to be delving into some "wacky" territory as a departure from the franchise norms.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Halo Infinite won't have assassinations at launch even though 343 love them

With all the Halo Infinite information now flying about, 343 is not so stealthily approaching that late 2021 launch window. Your Spartan sneaking capabilities will be similarly out the window at Infinite's initial launch, it turns out. 343 Industries have said that you won't be bopping your opponents in the back of the head during multiplayer. Assassinations are good fun and all, but 343 have found that they often get turned off due to the disadvantage they create. Bringing assassinations back is already on their radar, but they really want them to "feel meaningful" when they return.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff promises housing, mod support, world events, dungeons, and more in roadmap

There’s plenty of things to come for the cutesy cubic multiplayer RPG Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff, at least according to a roadmap update shared by the devs of Kindred Games. The map itself, which is embedded below, promises a wide variety of items in progress like housing, in-game mail, and a detailed stats panel, while other updates listed as coming soon include Mac support, alchemy, and fishing.
TV SeriesThe Verge

Nightmare of the Wolf captures the soul of The Witcher, even without Geralt

If there’s one thing that ties the many iterations of The Witcher together — whether it’s the original books, the hit games, or more recently the live-action show — it’s Geralt of Rivia. The lovably miserable monster hunter is the core of the series in a way that’s rare for fantasy, which often follows stories bigger than just one person. But that’s also what makes Nightmare of the Wolf, an anime spinoff on Netflix, so interesting. It’s a prequel that shifts back in time to focus on Geralt’s mentor Vesemir, who can feel like the polar opposite of his protege: charming, playful, and with a voracious appetite for the finer things in life.
Video Gamesurbanmatter.com

Fun Games You Can Play Online Right Now

The world of online gaming has always been very popular but it experienced a drastic boom over the course of quarantine and lockdown. Fortunately, there are so many different online games out there that are available to play. Some of them require payments while others are completely free to play! However, given that there are so many games out there, it might get to a point wherein you’ll have difficulty choosing the best. Don’t worry about that. In this list, we are going to go over some of the funnest and most immersive games that you can play online right now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy