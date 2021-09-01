Ware Shoals Daily Weather Forecast
WARE SHOALS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
