Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 review: When choosing Intel hurts

Digital Trends
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 review: When choosing Intel hurts. “The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 lost performance and battery life in its transition from AMD to Intel. Add in a poor display and it's hard to recommend.”. Pros. Solid build quality. Comfortable keyboard and touchpad. Good speakers. Active pen...

www.digitaltrends.com

