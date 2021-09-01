Weather Forecast For Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 43 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 45 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0