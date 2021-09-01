Weather Forecast For Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 43 °F 2 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 79 °F, low 45 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



