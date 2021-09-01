Cancel
Jonestown, PA

Jump on Jonestown’s rainy forecast today

Jonestown (PA) Weather Channel
(JONESTOWN, PA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Jonestown, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jonestown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bjJM1Z600

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Cloudy then isolated rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then rain overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Heavy Rain

    • High 70 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

