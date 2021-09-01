Weather Forecast For Cold Spring
COLD SPRING, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, September 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0