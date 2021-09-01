Cancel
Carnesville, GA

Jump on Carnesville’s rainy forecast today

Carnesville (GA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(CARNESVILLE, GA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Carnesville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Carnesville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0bjJLxCQ00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

