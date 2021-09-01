4-Day Weather Forecast For Whitsett
WHITSETT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, September 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0