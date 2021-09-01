Cancel
Whitsett, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Whitsett

Posted by 
Whitsett (NC) Weather Channel
Whitsett (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

WHITSETT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bjJLuYF00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Whitsett (NC) Weather Channel

Whitsett (NC) Weather Channel

Whitsett, NC
59
Followers
534
Post
2K+
Views
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Whitsett, NC
