4-Day Weather Forecast For Lyman

LYMAN, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 86 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



