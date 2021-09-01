Bushkill Daily Weather Forecast

BUSHKILL, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 2 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



