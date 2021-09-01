Cancel
Bushkill, PA

Bushkill Daily Weather Forecast

Bushkill (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

BUSHKILL, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bjJLUnT00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

