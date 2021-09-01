Cancel
Pine Bush, NY

A cloudy Tuesday in Pine Bush today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Pine Bush (NY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(PINE BUSH, NY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Pine Bush Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pine Bush:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bjJLS2100

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain Showers

    • High 68 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

