Cortlandt Manor, NY

Cortlandt Manor Weather Forecast

Cortlandt Manor (NY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CORTLANDT MANOR, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bjJLL6A00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain Showers

    • High 69 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

