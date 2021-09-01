Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Genoa City, WI

Genoa City is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Genoa City (WI) Weather Channel
Genoa City (WI) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(GENOA CITY, WI) A sunny Tuesday is here for Genoa City, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Genoa City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bjJLKDR00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Genoa City (WI) Weather Channel

Genoa City (WI) Weather Channel

Genoa City, WI
50
Followers
546
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Genoa City, WI
City
Genoa, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Spring Hope, NCPosted by
Spring Hope (NC) Weather Channel

Spring Hope is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(SPRING HOPE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Spring Hope. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Keyport, NJPosted by
Keyport (NJ) Weather Channel

Keyport is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(KEYPORT, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Keyport. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Pauls Valley, OKPosted by
Pauls Valley (OK) Weather Channel

Pauls Valley is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(PAULS VALLEY, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pauls Valley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy