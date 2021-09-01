Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galena, KS

Galena Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Galena (KS) Weather Channel
Galena (KS) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

GALENA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bjJLJKi00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Galena (KS) Weather Channel

Galena (KS) Weather Channel

Galena, KS
148
Followers
552
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galena, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galena Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Galena, KSPosted by
Galena (KS) Weather Channel

Tuesday sun alert in Galena — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(GALENA, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Galena. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Galena, KSPosted by
Galena (KS) Weather Channel

Galena is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(GALENA, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Galena. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy