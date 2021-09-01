Galena Weather Forecast

GALENA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



