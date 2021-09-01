4-Day Weather Forecast For Citronelle
CITRONELLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
