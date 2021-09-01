Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Citronelle, AL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Citronelle

Posted by 
Citronelle (AL) Weather Channel
Citronelle (AL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CITRONELLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bjJLFno00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Citronelle (AL) Weather Channel

Citronelle (AL) Weather Channel

Citronelle, AL
87
Followers
554
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Citronelle, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy