Pinetops, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Pinetops

Pinetops (NC) Weather Channel
Pinetops (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

PINETOPS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400SO6_0bjJLC9d00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pinetops (NC) Weather Channel

Pinetops (NC) Weather Channel

Pinetops, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Pinetops, NC
Pinetops, NC
Pinetops (NC) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Pinetops — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PINETOPS, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pinetops. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

