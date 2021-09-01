Cancel
Conley, GA

Tuesday set for rain in Conley — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Conley (GA) Weather Channel
Conley (GA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(CONLEY, GA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Conley, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Conley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bjJKyu600

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

