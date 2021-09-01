Cumberland Weather Forecast
CUMBERLAND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, September 3
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
