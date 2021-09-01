Cancel
Cumberland, WI

Cumberland Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Cumberland (WI) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CUMBERLAND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0bjJKsbk00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

