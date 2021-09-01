Weiser Weather Forecast

WEISER, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear then patchy smoke overnight High 83 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 83 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 2 Patchy Smoke High 84 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



