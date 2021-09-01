Weiser Weather Forecast
WEISER, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear then patchy smoke overnight
- High 83 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 83 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 2
Patchy Smoke
- High 84 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0