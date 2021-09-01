Clifton Springs Weather Forecast

CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Mostly Cloudy High 74 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.