Clifton Springs Weather Forecast
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly Cloudy
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
