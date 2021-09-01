Cancel
Clifton Springs, NY

Clifton Springs Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Clifton Springs (NY) Weather Channel
Clifton Springs (NY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0bjJKlft00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Community Policy