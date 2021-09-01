Buna Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BUNA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0