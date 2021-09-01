Groton Daily Weather Forecast
GROTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, September 2
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
