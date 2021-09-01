Cancel
Groton, NY

Groton Daily Weather Forecast

Groton (NY) Weather Channel
Groton (NY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

GROTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0bjJKbqd00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

(GROTON, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Groton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

