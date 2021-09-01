Cancel
Honey Brook, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Honey Brook

Posted by 
Honey Brook (PA) Weather Channel
Honey Brook (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

HONEY BROOK, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bjJKTjh00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 62 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

