Daily Weather Forecast For Honey Brook
HONEY BROOK, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0