Tuesday set for rain in Johnstown — 3 ways to make the most of it

(JOHNSTOWN, OH) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Johnstown Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Johnstown:

Tuesday, August 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then rain likely overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F 8 to 16 mph wind



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.