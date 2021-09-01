Cancel
Environment

Tuesday set for rain in West. Grove — 3 ways to make the most of it

West Grove (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(WEST. GROVE, PA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in West. Grove, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Grove:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bjJKHOD00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

West Grove, PA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

