Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Is climate change to blame for extreme weather? Attribution science says yes, for some – here’s how it works | Opinion

By Guest Editorial
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Extreme rainfall and flooding left paths of destruction through communities around the world this summer. The latest was in Tennessee, where preliminary data shows a record-shattering 17 inches of rain fell in 24 hours, turning creeks into rivers that flooded hundreds of homes and killed at least 18 people. A...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 6

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
102K+
Followers
46K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Climate Science#Science And Technology#Extreme Weather#European#World Weather Attribution#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
Global WarmingNEWS10 ABC

Human activities playing a major roll in warming our planet

The IPCC, also known as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change emphasizes the increasing confidence that scientists have on human activities impacts on climate change. The big story in the latest report connects human activities with increasing CO2 concentrations, rising global temperatures and accelerating climate impacts. It also explains how...
WildlifePosted by
TheConversationAU

New research reveals animals are changing their body shapes to cope with climate change

Global warming is a big challenge for warm-blooded animals, which must maintain a constant internal body temperature. As anyone who’s experienced heatstroke can tell you, our bodies become severely stressed when we overheat. Animals are dealing with global warming in various ways. Some move to cooler areas, such as closer to the poles or to higher ground. Some change the timing of key life events such as breeding and migration, so they take place at cooler times. And others evolve to change their body size to cool down more quickly. Our new research examined another way animal species cope with climate...
EnvironmentPosted by
WHYY

Extreme weather and climate resilience

Hurricane Ida is a stark warning about how climate change is making extreme weather more frequent, more intense and deadlier. The storm caused unprecedented destruction from Gulf states to the Northeast and killed over 60 people, although the death toll is still rising as recovery efforts continue. In western states, another weather crisis: ongoing wildfires caused by droughts and heat waves. This hour, we examine the connection between climate change and severe weather, and if we can still mitigate it. We’ll also discuss climate resilience and how we can prepare and adapt to a more extreme world. Our guests are Penn State University climate scientist MICHAEL MANN and Tulane University climate adaptation researcher JESSE KEENAN. But first, tornadoes caused by Ida’s remnants ripped through towns in New Jersey. We’ll talk with Harrison Township Mayor LOUIS MANZO about how the community of Mullica Hill is coping with the devastation.
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

How Arctic warming could be the cause of extreme cold-weather events

Extreme cold weather events could be attributed to Arctic warming, a study released in the Journal Science suggests. These changes could be the cause of major cold waves that hit North America, from Canada to Northern Mexico, in February 2021. The study notes that cold waves can actually become more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy