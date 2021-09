Is it true that I need a job on LinkedIn to get a job? If your job search is going tickety-boo, then no. If not, then you may need a strategy change. As they say, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Stick with the plan. But if your job search is taking longer than you thought or you are not getting calls, you have to reevaluate your process and take a good look at your LinkedIn profile.