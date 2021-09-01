Cancel
Maggie Valley, NC

Maggie Valley Weather Forecast

Maggie Valley (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

MAGGIE VALLEY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0bjJK9Pe00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

