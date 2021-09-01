Weather Forecast For Mayodan

MAYODAN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 89 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely then heavy rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Thursday, September 2 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



