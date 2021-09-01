Cancel
Biscoe, NC

Cloudy forecast for Biscoe — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Biscoe (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(BISCOE, NC.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Biscoe, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Biscoe:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0bjJJw6R00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app.

Biscoe, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

