Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texarkana, TX

Which Texarkana High School Has The Best Mascot?

By Wes
Posted by 
Power 95.9
Power 95.9
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Football season is in full swing in Texarkana. And with football season comes the crosstown rivalries and the bragging rights on what school is the best. But we want to know what school in Texarkana has the best mascot?. In Texarkana, we all have our favorite high school. Whether you...

power959.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Power 95.9

Power 95.9

Texarkana, AR
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
Texarkana, TX
Football
State
Missouri State
Texarkana, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
City
Texarkana, TX
State
Arizona State
City
Bellevue, TX
Texarkana, TX
Education
State
Arkansas State
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#Mascot#Arkansas High School#American Football#Texarkana High School#Liberty#Pleasant Grove Hawk#The Pleasant Grove Hawks#Americana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
Power 95.9

How These 8 Arkansas Towns Got Their Funny Names

We have some crazy town names in the state of Arkansas. When you hear the name or see it on a road trip you can't help but wonder 'How did they ever come up with that name?. Here are some crazy silly town names in Arkansas and the stories behind how they got their names.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Power 95.9

Looking For Something To Do This Weekend In Texarkana?

This weekend in Texarkana is gonna be hot and it is packed full of cool things you can do. Most of these events are family-friendly and most of them are free. 1. LIve Music In Texarkana. This weekend features some great music. From the rocking sounds of "Locked and Loaded" and local favorite "Alex and Liv" you will find it all in Texarkana this weekend.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Power 95.9

Arkansas Most Wanted – From Little Rock FBI Field Office

The FBI Filed Office in Little Rock, Arkansas is looking for help locating these fugitives for a variety of reasons, including kidnapping, sex crimes, missing persons and other criminal enterprises. Take a look at the photos and descriptions below and if you can help please call (501) 221-9100. Kidnapping Victim:...
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Power 95.9

Congratulations to The U of A Hope-Texarkana Academic All-Star

Here's a big congratulations to the 2021 Academic All-Star at the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana, Karcee Bonner of Blevins, Arkansas. Bonner has also been awarded the Honors Scholarship and has made the Chancellor’s List every semester. “This small college has made a big difference to me”. “This small college...
Denton, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

Congratulations Texas Women’s Hall Of Fame Honorees For 2020–2021

Governor Greg Abbott and the Governor’s Commission for Women Monday announced six extraordinary Texas women have been selected for induction into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame. “The Texas Women’s Hall of Fame recognizes and celebrates remarkable Texas women not only for their individual achievements but also for their contributions...
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

Here Are 5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend in Texarkana

This weekend in Texarkana is packed full of things you can do. Most of these events are family-friendly and most of them are free. 1. LIve Music In Texarkana. This weekend features some great music. From the rocking sounds of "Teazur", and local favorite "Moss Brothers" you will find it all in Texarkana this weekend.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

Texas/Arkansas See Decreases in Hospitalizations – Texarkana COVID-19 By-The-Numbers for August 30

(AP) — Hospitalizations in Arkansas for COVID-19 have dropped for the third consecutive day, a sign of hope for a state health care system that’s been strained due to a surge in coronavirus cases. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that on Saturday, there were 1,272 Arkansas residents hospitalized with the virus, 52 fewer than Friday, the largest drop this month after hospitalizations surged throughout July and August. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said while virus cases are still high in the state, early use of antibody treatments that can help blunt the worst effects of COVID-19 is helping to reduce hospitalizations. The newspaper reported that on Saturday, 13,753 vaccine doses were given statewide, 2,210 fewer than a week earlier but 2,574 more than Friday.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Power 95.9

6 Things Arkansans Eat & Drink When It’s Hot Outside

We may have had a cool spell but hot temperatures are back and there are no, ifs, ands or buts about it. August is hot in Arkansas and in Texas for that matter. We've heard about the hot temperatures in the northwest portion of the United States and Canada, but down our way, we know how to keep cool.
Bowie County, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

Texarkana COVID Spike Spurs Bowie County FREE Testing Return

COVID 19 cases are continuing to increase across Bowie County, Texarkana all over the Ark-La-Tex. Hospitalizations due to COVID are high, and resources are to care for COVID patients are still critically low according to the Press Release from the Bowie County Joint Operations Center. While local officials continue to monitor case counts and stay updated on CDC guidelines, individuals are encouraged to follow the advice of their primary care physician and stay current on recommendations from the CDC for ways to stay healthy: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
WildlifePosted by
Power 95.9

Is This an Alien Species Discovered on a Texas Beach?

Imagine walking on the beach in Galveston, Texas when something odd catches your eye in the sand. At first sight, you think of the movie "Alien." after you see what it looks like. Well, that's exactly what happened when a person saw something wiggling in the sand that looked like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy