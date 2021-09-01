Cancel
Fulton, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fulton

Fulton (KY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

FULTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0bjJJqo500

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fulton, KY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Take advantage of Monday sun in Fulton

(FULTON, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fulton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

