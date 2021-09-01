Cancel
Crestwood, KY

Weather Forecast For Crestwood

Crestwood (KY) Weather Channel
Crestwood (KY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CRESTWOOD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Crestwood (KY) Weather Channel

Crestwood (KY) Weather Channel

Crestwood, KY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

