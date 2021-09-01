Altoona Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ALTOONA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 67 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
