Farmersville, CA

Weather Forecast For Farmersville

Posted by 
Farmersville (CA) Weather Channel
Farmersville (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

FARMERSVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0bjJJboQ00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Farmersville (CA) Weather Channel

Farmersville (CA) Weather Channel

Farmersville, CA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Farmersville, CA Posted by
Farmersville (CA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(FARMERSVILLE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Farmersville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

