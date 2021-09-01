Weather Forecast For Lebanon
LEBANON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
