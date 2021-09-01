Cancel
Lebanon, VA

Weather Forecast For Lebanon

Lebanon (VA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LEBANON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bjJJavh00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lebanon is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(LEBANON, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lebanon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

