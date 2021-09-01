Weather Forecast For Lebanon

LEBANON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 2 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



