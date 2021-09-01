Evergreen Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EVERGREEN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
