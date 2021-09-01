Daily Weather Forecast For Iowa Park

IOWA PARK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 73 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.