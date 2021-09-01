Banner Elk Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BANNER ELK, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, September 2
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0