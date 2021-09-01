Cancel
Banner Elk, NC

Banner Elk Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

BANNER ELK, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bjJJGTH00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Banner Elk, NC
