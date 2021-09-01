Cancel
Somerville, TN

Somerville Daily Weather Forecast

Somerville (TN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SOMERVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bjJIlkJ00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Somerville is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(SOMERVILLE, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Somerville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

