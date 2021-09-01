Somerville Daily Weather Forecast
SOMERVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
