Tuesday rain in Robinson meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(ROBINSON, IL) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Robinson, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Robinson:

Tuesday, August 31 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 80 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 17 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, September 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.