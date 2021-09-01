Weather Forecast For Kinder

KINDER, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 2 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 94 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.