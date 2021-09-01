Cancel
Beaver, WV

Weather Forecast For Beaver

Posted by 
Beaver (WV) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

BEAVER, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bjJIi6800

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Posted by
Beaver (WV) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Beaver — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BEAVER, WV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Beaver. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Posted by
Beaver (WV) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(BEAVER, WV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Beaver. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

