Loxley, AL

Weather Forecast For Loxley

Loxley (AL) Weather Channel
Loxley (AL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LOXLEY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Loxley (AL) Weather Channel

Loxley (AL) Weather Channel

Loxley, AL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

